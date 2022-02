Valentine’s Day looms ahead — that glitzy holiday that allows us to get all schmaltzy and sugary. The day where we can let loose and get away with sounding ridiculously mawkish.

I once laughed off such saccharine displays as silly overkill. But since the pandemic, I’m rethinking it all. Changed my mind. And now, in retrospect. I say, “Bring love on.”

Any way you care to do it counts. A heart-shaped box of chocolates, while romantically cliché, never goes out of style. Flowers come in a close second. But V. Day needn’t be all that. It can be uniquely defined through originality and humor. Whatever your personal style dictates is the way to go.

The words, “ I love you” are strong and resonant. Uttered with special care make them even more so and are life-altering in their scope. After all, at our core, aren’t we all looking for love? Valentine’s Day in all its corny ways celebrates that notion. When the “I love you” is gifted to the special ones in our lives, we begin to understand why there is a holiday commemorating its existence.

Getting back to the pandemic, for a while now, we’ve lost contact in notable ways, and we need all the love we can get. Profoundly so. Connections matter, and so, when that component is removed from our daily lives, the only recourse is to reclaim it.

I, like many I know, have been semi-sequestered for a while with mini-meanderings on solo walks, outdoor dining in summer, or a quick trip to procure food. But it’s hard finding love in grocery aisles — although I will admit to recently swooning over a bunch of plump green grapes, though that’s infatuation, not the real deal.

I’m talking about love in the smallest and simplest of ways, and given without reciprocal expectation. Love at its most primitive and purest is always in the giving, though when mutually exchanged is undeniably a glorious experience.

Such was how it happened to me when I first fell in love with a boy named Billy Richardson. We sat next to each other in Mrs. Worsley’s first grade class. When the pointy lead in my stubby pencil broke, Billy handed me his. It was an act of love so selfless and pure that it resonates still.

Writing this column has already brought out a touch of nostalgia. Not easy doing a piece on this subject without it becoming infectious.

So, once a year that cherubic guy with the arrow comes out and shoots us up for a day. People mosey down store aisles en route to Valentine cards which best exemplify what perhaps they haven’t been able to express in words. But love is all about expression in any way it is offered, and Valentine’s Day gives us permission to act out with cards that say “I love you” when words might fail.

Many years ago. I told my late husband that if he died I would never love again. His reply: “I hope you don’t mean that.” In that way, Mort taught me well. That love is all about passing it on so that if another opportunity presented itself, I would be loaded with the right stuff, and give it freely.

And to our kids, who teach us what unconditional love is about…no matter what, Valentine’s Day is about them for sure.

So, as Cupid’s arrow is annually flung into the air, I view this holiday through a different lens. And, on occasion, I even ask myself: whatever happened to Billy Richardson, who at six years old, like Mort so many years later, led me to believe that Valentine’s Day, sappy though it is, really does count? More than ever. Especially now. Bring love on!

Happy Valentine’s Day.

Westporter Judith Marks-White shares her humorous views monthly in the Westport News and Fairfield Citizen. She can be reached via email at joodth@snet.net or at judithmarks-white.com.