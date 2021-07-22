In opioid-ravaged WVa, potential deal raises hopes for help

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Crumbling roofs and parking lots. Broadband glitches. Technology challenges. The priority list for Prestera Center goes beyond the mental health and addiction treatment services it provides to patients throughout West Virginia.
One thing’s for sure: In one of the epicenters of the U.S. opioid explosion, the nonprofit group really could use some money. Whether from a potential national settlement deal with big U.S. drug distribution companies or from some other source, an infusion of cash would stem the tide of losses in staffing and other areas in recent years, along with the strain caused by the coronavirus pandemic.