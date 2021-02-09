In new tactic, Navalny supporters to rally in courtyards

MOSCOW (AP) — A top ally of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has announced a new anti-government protest, urging residents of big cities to briefly gather in residential courtyards on Sunday evening with their cellphone flashlights on.
Navalny strategist Leonid Volkov said the protest will start at 8 p.m. and last 15 minutes. The new rally format — similar to the tactics opposition supporters employed during protests in the neighboring Belarus — could prevent Russian police from interfering and allow anyone to participate, Volkov wrote Tuesday in a Facebook post.