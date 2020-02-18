In Pictures: Winter skating at Longshore

Marc Frankel of Westport helps his son Sam, 2, with his very first time on skates at the Westport P.A.L. Rink at Longshore on Feb. 15, 2020, in Westport.

WESTPORT — The frigid weekend weather merely made it a more conducive environment for fun on ice as dozens of people put on their skates Saturday afternoon at the Westport P.A.L. Rink at Longshore.

Opened in 1996, the rink continues to be a favorite wintertime spot for locals and visitors from throughout the region.

Operated by Thin Ice Management, it remains open virtually every day, from late November up to the first day of March.

Public skate times are available throughout each day, with skate rental available. There are also evening weekend slots for private parties, as well as reserved times for lessons and hockey practices.