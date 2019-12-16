In Pictures: Winter at the Playhouse benefit

The Moonstones, from left, Michael Protacio, Joanna Gleason, Christine Cornell, and Christiana Cole, perform at the Westport Country Playhouse's "Winter at the Playhouse" benefit concert on Dec. 14, 2019, in Westport.

WESTPORT — Seasonal songs and lots of eager supporters were on hand Saturday night when the Westport Country Playhouse hosted a holiday benefit concert called “Winter at the Playhouse.”

Local artist and Tony Award-winning performer Joanna Gleason headlined the show, which featured a range of holiday songs — many well known and a few less familiar.

“This is really the first holiday concert we’ve had,” public relations manager Pat Blaufuss said. “We usually do something around the holidays, but this is a special event fundraiser.”

Gleason, whose Tony was for Best Actress in the musical “Into the Woods,” performed with members of her vocal group, The Moontones. There were other soloists as well for an evening that included close to 20 musical numbers.

The benefit was directed by Katherine Carter.