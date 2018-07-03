Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 1of/11

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 11
Alex Emden, 6, of Westport, plants a flag at the Westport Fireworks at Compo Beach, Monday, July 2, 2018, in Westport, Conn.
Alex Emden, 6, of Westport, plants a flag at the Westport Fireworks at Compo Beach, Monday, July 2, 2018, in Westport, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 2 of 11
Andrew Dinitz, EMS crew chief, prepares a BBQ feast for the 60 or so first responders who will be in attendance at the Westport Fireworks at Compo Beach, Monday, July 2, 2018, in Westport, Conn.
Andrew Dinitz, EMS crew chief, prepares a BBQ feast for the 60 or so first responders who will be in attendance at the Westport Fireworks at Compo Beach, Monday, July 2, 2018, in Westport, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 3 of 11
Holden Wilcox, 3, of Westport, enjoys the holiday colors at the Westport Fireworks at Compo Beach, Monday, July 2, 2018, in Westport, Conn.
Holden Wilcox, 3, of Westport, enjoys the holiday colors at the Westport Fireworks at Compo Beach, Monday, July 2, 2018, in Westport, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 4 of 11
Enjoying a dice-in-cup toss game are Westporters, from left, Jack Cody, Jason Chaskin, Bobby Jacowleff, and Willie Nolan, at the Westport Fireworks at Compo Beach, Monday, July 2, 2018, in Westport, Conn.
Enjoying a dice-in-cup toss game are Westporters, from left, Jack Cody, Jason Chaskin, Bobby Jacowleff, and Willie Nolan, at the Westport Fireworks at Compo Beach, Monday, July 2, 2018, in Westport, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 5 of 11
Maddison Vernon, 5, of Meriden, helps herself to her two-year-old brother Lucas's chip at the Westport Fireworks at Compo Beach, Monday, July 2, 2018, in Westport, Conn.
Maddison Vernon, 5, of Meriden, helps herself to her two-year-old brother Lucas's chip at the Westport Fireworks at Compo Beach, Monday, July 2, 2018, in Westport, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 6 of 11
With the help of his son Jake, Michael Liebow of Weston sets up for the celebration at the Westport Fireworks at Compo Beach, Monday, July 2, 2018, in Westport, Conn.
With the help of his son Jake, Michael Liebow of Weston sets up for the celebration at the Westport Fireworks at Compo Beach, Monday, July 2, 2018, in Westport, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 7 of 11
Preparing a spread worth celebrating are Michelle Hogue, left, and Lauren Bromberg, both of Westport, at the Westport Fireworks at Compo Beach, Monday, July 2, 2018, in Westport, Conn.
Preparing a spread worth celebrating are Michelle Hogue, left, and Lauren Bromberg, both of Westport, at the Westport Fireworks at Compo Beach, Monday, July 2, 2018, in Westport, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 8 of 11
Stephanie Devine of Westport prepares the table at the Westport Fireworks at Compo Beach, Monday, July 2, 2018, in Westport, Conn.
Stephanie Devine of Westport prepares the table at the Westport Fireworks at Compo Beach, Monday, July 2, 2018, in Westport, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 9 of 11
Veronica Stavinsky of Westport waits by her car for Parks and Recreation Department officials to collect the tickets for the Westport Fireworks at Compo Beach, Monday, July 2, 2018, in Westport, Conn.
Veronica Stavinsky of Westport waits by her car for Parks and Recreation Department officials to collect the tickets for the Westport Fireworks at Compo Beach, Monday, July 2, 2018, in Westport, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 10 of 11
Whitney Artiano of Darien helps her girl, Ella, 6, with melting ice cream at the Westport Fireworks at Compo Beach, Monday, July 2, 2018, in Westport, Conn.
Whitney Artiano of Darien helps her girl, Ella, 6, with melting ice cream at the Westport Fireworks at Compo Beach, Monday, July 2, 2018, in Westport, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 11 of 11
Cal Hogue, 7, of Westport, dives into a fancy cookie feast at the Westport Fireworks at Compo Beach, Monday, July 2, 2018, in Westport, Conn.
Cal Hogue, 7, of Westport, dives into a fancy cookie feast at the Westport Fireworks at Compo Beach, Monday, July 2, 2018, in Westport, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

WESTPORT — The Spirit of ’76 drew thousands to Compo Beach Monday, where the Parks and Recreation Department hosted the annual fireworks display.

“This is a great community event supporting a wonderful cause,” said Parks and Recreation Director Jen Fava, with funds going to aid the the Police Athletic League (PAL).

Hordes of people reserved patches of sand from the earliest hours, laying out circles of chairs, blankets, and even caution tape. At 4 p.m. regular visitors were asked to exit, and parking was turned over to ticket holders.

“We hope everyone has a safe and enjoyable evening,” Fava said.