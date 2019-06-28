  • Savannah Mather, of Southbury, shops outside Oddz during the annual Westport Sidewalk Sale throughout Main Street, Post Road and areas surrounding downtown on June 28, 2019. Photo: Liana Teixeira / Hearst Connecticut Media

    Savannah Mather, of Southbury, shops outside Oddz during the annual Westport Sidewalk Sale throughout Main Street, Post Road and areas surrounding downtown on June 28, 2019.

    Savannah Mather, of Southbury, shops outside Oddz during the annual Westport Sidewalk Sale throughout Main Street, Post Road and areas surrounding downtown on June 28, 2019.

    Photo: Liana Teixeira / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Liana Teixeira / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 1 of / 16

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 16

Savannah Mather, of Southbury, shops outside Oddz during the annual Westport Sidewalk Sale throughout Main Street, Post Road and areas surrounding downtown on June 28, 2019.

Savannah Mather, of Southbury, shops outside Oddz during the annual Westport Sidewalk Sale throughout Main Street, Post Road and areas surrounding downtown on June 28, 2019.

Photo: Liana Teixeira / Hearst Connecticut Media

Throughout the weekend of June 28-30, shoppers can find sales at a variety of stores during Westport’s annual sidewalk sale.