In Pictures / Weston gala features traditional Irish fare
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
WESTON — Bringing a little bit of Emerald Isle elegance to its spring fundraiser this year, the St. Francis of Assisi community held an “Eat, Drink & Be Irish” gala Saturday night.
“It’s a fun event for the parish,” said co-organizer Tim Lawler. Around 175 people enjoyed a feast of traditional Irish fare, drinks, live music, and a festive performance by members of the Monroe-based Lenihan School of Irish Dance.
“It’s just a good way to bring our whole community of the school and parish together,” said the Rev. Father Jeffrey Couture, “and to celebrate good food, good company, and good spirits.”
