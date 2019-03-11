In Pictures / Weston gala features traditional Irish fare

The dancers were light on their feet at the St. Francis "Eat, Drink & Be Irish" fundraiser on Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Weston, Conn.

WESTON — Bringing a little bit of Emerald Isle elegance to its spring fundraiser this year, the St. Francis of Assisi community held an “Eat, Drink & Be Irish” gala Saturday night.

“It’s a fun event for the parish,” said co-organizer Tim Lawler. Around 175 people enjoyed a feast of traditional Irish fare, drinks, live music, and a festive performance by members of the Monroe-based Lenihan School of Irish Dance.

“It’s just a good way to bring our whole community of the school and parish together,” said the Rev. Father Jeffrey Couture, “and to celebrate good food, good company, and good spirits.”