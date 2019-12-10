In Pictures: Tree lighting at Wakeman Town Farm

WESTPORT — Holiday music, homemade cookies and hundreds of marshmallows earmarked the annual tree lighting at Wakeman Town Farm on Friday evening.

“Last year we had like 400, so we’re expecting that many,” said Amy Ancel, board member and volunteer coordinator. “It’s totally seasonal, and it’s kind of our way of wrapping up the year.”

Along with some animal ambassadors making appearances, there was a roaring bonfire for toasting marshmallows. The 20 or so member of the farm board baked tray upon tray of cookies for the event. Members of the combined orchestras from Bedford Middle, Greens Farms, and Long Lots schools played a selection of holiday songs in the barn for an appreciative crowd.

When evening fell, the giant evergreen on the northeast side of the property was lit.

“It brings the community together,” said John Montoni, who along with his wife, Jennifer, took over as stewards of the farm this year.

“The kids really love it,” Ancel said. “And I love the bonfire.”