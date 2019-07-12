  • From left, Caroline, Madeline and Lisa Parelli Gray attend "The Forest Floor" fine arts exhibit at Terrain on July 11, 2019, sponsored by Terrain and the Artists Collective of Westport. The trio stand next to art by Dan Long, a Staples diving coach and longtime Westporter who passed away in May. Photo: Liana Teixeira / Hearst Connecticut Media

    From left, Caroline, Madeline and Lisa Parelli Gray attend "The Forest Floor" fine arts exhibit at Terrain on July 11, 2019, sponsored by Terrain and the Artists Collective of Westport. The trio stand next to art by Dan Long, a Staples diving coach and longtime Westporter who passed away in May.

    less

    From left, Caroline, Madeline and Lisa Parelli Gray attend "The Forest Floor" fine arts exhibit at Terrain on July 11, 2019, sponsored by Terrain and the Artists Collective of Westport. The trio stand next to

    ... more
    Photo: Liana Teixeira / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Liana Teixeira / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 1 of / 13

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 13

From left, Caroline, Madeline and Lisa Parelli Gray attend "The Forest Floor" fine arts exhibit at Terrain on July 11, 2019, sponsored by Terrain and the Artists Collective of Westport. The trio stand next to art by Dan Long, a Staples diving coach and longtime Westporter who passed away in May.

less

From left, Caroline, Madeline and Lisa Parelli Gray attend "The Forest Floor" fine arts exhibit at Terrain on July 11, 2019, sponsored by Terrain and the Artists Collective of Westport. The trio stand next to

... more
Photo: Liana Teixeira / Hearst Connecticut Media