In Pictures: Summer winds down in Westport

Makayla Tan, 10, of Westport, buries her brother, Tawin, 6, in the sand for a Sunday afternoon at Compo Beach on Aug. 30, 2020, in Westport, Conn.

WESTPORT — The last Sunday of August saw spectacular weather and, as a consequence, a large number of visitors to Compo Beach.

“We’re enjoying the most beautiful day of summer,” said Karen McCormick, Westport resident and theater teacher at Bedford Middle School, who joined her friend and coworker Susan Marnell, choral teacher at Bedford.

It was hard to find a face that wasn’t smiling as people engaged in games, shared food or just joined themselves in quiet reading.

The air was dry but warm, the sky as blue as the water, and there didn’t seem to be a care to be had anywhere throughout the facility.

“This is the perfect way to start the week,” McCormick said.