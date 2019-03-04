https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/In-Pictures-Students-take-to-the-sleds-on-snow-13662350.php
In Pictures / Students take to the sleds on snow day
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
WESTPORT — The hills of Greens Farms School proved the most popular sledding site in town Monday.
With the cancellation of school Sunday evening — followed by the heavy heaping of some solid snow in town — one would think kids wouldn’t have been so eager to get back by an education facility.
But given the speed and spread of these hills, easily a couple of hundred kids throughout the day made their ways to this superior sledding spot along the Post Road.
