In Pictures / Students take to the sleds on snow day

Manar Abis, 10, of Westport, heads down the hill standing at Greens Farms School on Monday, March 4, 2019, in Westport, Conn. Manar Abis, 10, of Westport, heads down the hill standing at Greens Farms School on Monday, March 4, 2019, in Westport, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

WESTPORT — The hills of Greens Farms School proved the most popular sledding site in town Monday.

With the cancellation of school Sunday evening — followed by the heavy heaping of some solid snow in town — one would think kids wouldn’t have been so eager to get back by an education facility.

But given the speed and spread of these hills, easily a couple of hundred kids throughout the day made their ways to this superior sledding spot along the Post Road.