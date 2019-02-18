In Pictures / Skating at Longshore

Celebrating their friends birthday with her first attempt at skating are, from left, Aidan Cushing, 16, birthday girl Maddie Fetchick, 16, Sophia Bajcer, 15, and Summer Wilmot, 15, all of Newtown, at the Longshore P.A.L. skating rink on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, in Westport, Conn.

WESTPORT — The season is winding down, but the P.A.L. rink at Longshore is still an inviting destination for people from throughout the area.

For 22 years, the rink, operated by Tony Lantier and Thin Ice Management on behalf of the P.A.L., has been there for thousands upon thousands of visitors.

Even with occasional ebbs and flows in temperature, the rink will remain in operation into March, with public skating times available every day of the week.

For more information, visit its website at www.wpalrink.com.