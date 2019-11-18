https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/In-Pictures-Sip-and-Savor-in-Westport-14844228.php
In Pictures: Sip and Savor in Westport
Photo: Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta
WESTPORT — It was a spirited time at the Westport Woman’s Club’s Sip & Savor 2019 event on Saturday night.
Close to 100 people came out to sample a wide variety of wines provided by Castle Wine & Spirits, enjoy hors d’oeuvres from Gruel Britannia, and spend social time to the backdrop of classical music.
Profits from the fundraiser went to help support the various community grants the club provides to area nonprofits, need-based college scholarships, and helping support the club’s own Food Closet for those in need.
