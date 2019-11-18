In Pictures: Sip and Savor in Westport

From left are Dan and Janis Liu of Westport, and Lisa and Jim Sullivan of Norwalk, at the Westport Woman's Club's Sip & Savor event on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Westport, Conn.

WESTPORT — It was a spirited time at the Westport Woman’s Club’s Sip & Savor 2019 event on Saturday night.

Close to 100 people came out to sample a wide variety of wines provided by Castle Wine & Spirits, enjoy hors d’oeuvres from Gruel Britannia, and spend social time to the backdrop of classical music.

Profits from the fundraiser went to help support the various community grants the club provides to area nonprofits, need-based college scholarships, and helping support the club’s own Food Closet for those in need.