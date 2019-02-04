In Pictures / Seniors celebrate Super Bowl with party

Grace Futterman, 18, of Westport, at left, and other Staples High School cheerleaders perform at the Center for Senior Activities' annual Super Bowl party, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Westport, Conn.

WESTPORT — Gridiron rivalry took a back seat to community camaraderie at the Center for Senior Activities on Sunday afternoon when the annual Super Bowl party kicked off.

“It’s really one of our only community events,” said board chair Leslie Wolf.

Along with cake, soda and hot dogs, people enjoyed a few cheers from the P.A.L. and Staples High School cheerleaders. The event also honored the Staples state champion girls field hockey team, as well as Westporter Lynn Goldberg, an advocate for the center.

“It’s just a really nice little community thing,” Wolf said, “and we’re very proud to show off our renovated center too.”