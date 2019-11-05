In Pictures: ‘Rumors’ at Weston High School

Actors do some warm-up exercises before the start of the performance of "Rumors" at Weston High School on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in Weston, Conn.

WESTON — It was a cooperative effort for an ensemble play when Weston High School students put on the Neil Simon play “Rumors” last weekend.

“There’s such good camaraderie between them,” noted co-producer Beth Lubliner. “They’ve literally been after school every day. They’ve been working really, really hard together and they work very well together.”

“Rumors” is a farce that first premiered in 1988. It centers on a smart anniversary party gone wrong with mayhem.

“It requires so much teamwork, creatively, behind the scenes,” technical director Elizabeth Morris said.

She said there were many different aspects to constructing this performance, but the students all came through as part of the team to make it happen.

“There are so many pieces to this program,” she said of the high school’s theater department, which along with acting includes the myriad technical responsibilities. “It really is teamwork.”