In Pictures: Polo match and hot air balloon fest

From left, Irene Bermeo of Bridgeport, Karina Bawden of Stamford, and Ariana Sanchez of Stamford, at the Victory Cup Polo Match & Hot Air Balloon Festival held at the Fairfield County Hunt Club on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Westport, Conn.

WESTPORT — The balloons spent a lot of the day grounded, but visitors made the best of the Victory Cup Polo Match and Hot Air Balloon Festival held at the Fairfield County Hunt Club on Saturday.

Operated by former New York state Sen. Greg Ball, who now resides in the Texas, the pop-up festival — largely composed of vendor booths and food trucks — drew over 1,000 visitors, some from as far away as Colorado.