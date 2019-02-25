In Pictures / Photo exhibit celebrates ‘Wonderful Weston’

Sadaf Siddiqui, co-president of the Friends of the Library, looks at photos at the opening reception of the "Wonderful Weston" photography exhibit at Weston Library, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, in Weston, Conn. Sadaf Siddiqui, co-president of the Friends of the Library, looks at photos at the opening reception of the "Wonderful Weston" photography exhibit at Weston Library, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, in Weston, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 11 Caption Close In Pictures / Photo exhibit celebrates ‘Wonderful Weston’ 1 / 11 Back to Gallery

WESTON — Aiming to celebrate and share some of the most striking scenes from throughout town, the Weston Photography Club opened its first exhibit — “Wonderful Weston” —Saturday afternoon with a reception at Weston library.

About 50 photos by 10 local amateur photographers are currently on display in the library’s Community Room, thanks to a joint effort by the Weston Commission for the Arts and Friends of the Library.

“It’s a very lovely collaboration,” said commissioner Patricia Goodrich, citing the various art installations around town her group continues to champion.

“We’re trying to embrace the town with all the art talent that we have,” she said. “Our mission statement is to create free events that embrace the arts of Weston.”

Visitors to the show did just that, admiring a range of photographs that included both realist and more abstract works of landscapes, landmarks, people and pets.

“I feel like it really captures what’s so pretty here,” resident Debby Katz said of the show, which runs through April 27.