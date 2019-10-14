In Pictures: Oktoberfest at Wakeman Town Farm

Maddie Lamothe of Boston, left, and Katie Curnan of Bridgeport, pose with scarecrows at the Wakeman Town Farm Oktoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Westport, Conn.

WESTPORT — It was all happening down at the Wakeman Town Farm Saturday afternoon when Oktoberfest brought hundreds of visitors out for a festival of fun.

“I love it,” said Amy Ancel, board member and volunteer, taking note how popular the event was. “It’s one of my favorite events. It’s really laid back and people just come and enjoy the farm.”

Along with some beer samples and food, there were a range of autumnal activities, including pumpkin decoration, scarecrow stuffing, and even a campfire to sit by.

“Thankfully we have a beautiful day,” said Jennifer Montoni, who took over this year as caretaker, along with her husband, John.

“We’re lucky to have this place and we love, lover being here,” she said.

She said the event was good because it gives people a chance to discover new aspects of the farm.

“There’s something for everyone to do,” she said.