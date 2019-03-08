In Pictures / Mardi Gras party benefits youth ministry

Jacqueline Elsener, 10, of Westport, in her mask at the Mardi Gras Music & Mission party. Jacqueline Elsener, 10, of Westport, in her mask at the Mardi Gras Music & Mission party. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close In Pictures / Mardi Gras party benefits youth ministry 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — The theme of Mardi Gras helped fire up a fun party at Christ and Holy Trinity Episcopal Church on Sunday that was also an important fundraiser for the youth ministry.

“We’re working with the Episcopal Mission on the Rosebud Lakota Reservation in South Dakota,” said associate rector Marcella Gillis about the Mardi Gras Music & Mission event.

In June, a teen delegation that also includes young people from Trinity Southport and St. Paul’s in Fairfield will spend a week there helping out and learning about what life is like there.

“It’s something none of these kids and none of these adults have experience with,” she said.

Money raised at the party, which included dancing, lots of New Orleans-style food and party masks, will buy propane and wood for heating purposes at what is a very low-income Native American reservation in the central south part of the state.