In Pictures / Luxury food tasting at Westport homes

Author and Westport resident Jane Green takes part in the Food Rescue US fundraiser event "Pools, Patios & Pergolas" on Saturday, July 13, 2019, in Westport, Conn.

WESTPORT — Good intentions combined with good food and more Saturday evening when Food Rescue US held a luxury tasting event centered at three Westport homes.

Around 200 people spent time amid “Pools, Patios & Pergolas,” as the event was called — socializing and enjoying poolside dishes from several area caterers.

Following the hourlong stops at the homes, which were done in shifts, all participants met at the site of the old Save the Children for a get-together and tour of that property, which is in development.

The event was co-hosted by the Compass real estate group KMS Partners.

Food Rescue US is a national nonprofit by taking unwanted food from food service businesses and getting it directly in the hands of receiving agencies, which then are able to get into needed hands.