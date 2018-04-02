Image 4 of 4

the crew with Thin Ice Management Co. start to roll up another row of the 29 coolong mats as they dismantle at the PAL ice rink at Longshore Park on Sunday April 1, 2018 in Westport Conn.

the crew with Thin Ice Management Co. start to roll up another row of the 29 coolong mats as they dismantle at the PAL ice rink at Longshore Park on Sunday April 1, 2018 in Westport Conn.

Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media