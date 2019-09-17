In Pictures: Harvest Fest at Wakeman Town Farm

WESTPORT — Somewhere between a hoedown and a high society soiree, Wakeman Town Farm held its ninth annual Harvest Fest on Saturday night.

Hundreds of people came out to enjoy food and dinner that was augmenting by several examples from local farmers, and to take part in supporting the town-run facility on Cross Highway.

“I am so thrilled with where we have come,” said Selectman Melissa Kane, who was involved with the original organization of the facility.

The land on Cross Highway was originally purchased from the Meeker family in 1905 by John Wakeman. Most of the 43-acre parcel was sold to the town in 1970, then about 10 years ago the town took over the house itself and created the farm.

Along with food and live music, there were auction items presented to raise money, with both a live and a silent auction occurring.

“We sold this event out in three hours,” said Christy Colasurdo, co-chair of the event, “which is a great testament to you and the farm.”