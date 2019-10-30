In Pictures: Halloween window decorating in Westport

WESTPORT — The creative side of the Halloween holiday came to town Saturday when local kids were invited to decorate store windows for an annual contest organized by the Chamber of Commerce.

With supplies in hand, several children tested their talents with Halloween-themed pictures — a mix of ghosts, pumpkins and monsters. Stores provided the canvas and chamber representatives would later do some judging to determine most original, best Halloween theme and the scariest in the painting competition.

“I love it,” said Lauren Nathan, of Westport, whose daughter Sally was participating for the third year in a row. “It’s such a wonderful way to get kids involved with contests and artwork. It’s a beautiful day and it’s really nice to be out doing it in October.”

“It’s a great way to get kids involved with the community,” noted John Robbin, of Westport, whose daughter Chloe was taking part for the first time.

“We’ve seen all the windows throughout town through the years,” said mom Sara Robbin. “She was so excited to finally get to do it herself.”