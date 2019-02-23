In Pictures / George Washington’s birthday brew bash

Toasting are, from left, Sal Liccione, First Selectman Jim Marpe, and D.J. and Denise Bahr, all of Westport, at the Westport Historical Society's "Ale to the Chief" event on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, in Westport, Conn. less Toasting are, from left, Sal Liccione, First Selectman Jim Marpe, and D.J. and Denise Bahr, all of Westport, at the Westport Historical Society's "Ale to the Chief" event on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, in Westport, ... more Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close In Pictures / George Washington’s birthday brew bash 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — In a virtual toast to the father of the country, the Westport Historical Society hosted its “Ale to the Chief” party Friday night in celebration of George Washington’s birthday.

“What we decided to do was have a little birthday party for him,” said Executive Director Ramin Ganeshram.

Thanks to the Full Moon and Charter Oaks brewing companies, an authentic ale using the first president’s original recipe was created, served with some of his favorite foods, including oyster stew and meat pies.

“Each president had their own particular beer,” said D.J. Bahr, Full Moon brewmeister, who used old English-style yeast to make the birthday creation.