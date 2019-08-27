https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/In-Pictures-First-day-at-Bedford-Middle-School-14382005.php
In Pictures: First day at Bedford Middle School
WESTPORT — A new school year has begun at Bedford Middle School, and with a larger population.
The first bus arrived around 7:35 a.m., with the excitement of a new school year shown across kids’ faces.
Bedford Middle School Principal Adam Rosen assisted students exiting the bus. Students were met with a warm welcome from staff and a high-five or fist pound from Rosen.
Coleytown Middle School Principal Kris Svabo also welcomed students to the new school year. The two principals will work together for the 2020 school year, as Coleytown undergoes remediation following mold issues.
Parents and students alike were all smiles as classes started right on schedule at 8 a.m.
