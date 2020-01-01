In Pictures: First Light celebration in Westport

WESTPORT — The end of this past year and the beginning of 2020 was celebrated at the First Light Festival on Tuesday evening.

For the second year in a row, the Westport Museum for History and Culture sparked a downtown celebration with a bonfire, carriage rides and various activities.

“This year we have a lot more support from the town thanks to Jim Marpe,” said executive director Ramin Ganeshram, “so we’ve been able to expand what we have.”

Along with various activities inside the museum, including face painting and film screenings, the festivities included bingo games at the Christ & Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, as well as live music at Toquet Hall.

“We thought it might be a nice option for kids on New Year’s Eve early on,” said Kevin Godburn, youth services program director. “We’re happy to team up with the museum and keep this tradition going.”

“What we’re really hoping is it gives families an option of something to do,” Ganeshram said.