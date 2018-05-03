https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/In-Pictures-Families-get-creative-at-Art-Day-12885447.php
In Pictures / Families get creative at Art Day
Published 3:06 pm, Thursday, May 3, 2018
Photo: Contributed Photos
WESTPORT — Families got creative at the April 22 Family Art Day at the Westport Arts Center.
With the exhibit “Handmade: Women Reshaping Contemporary Art” in the backdrop, families explored fiber art through activities such as pom-pom key chains, mini emoji pillows, and felt flowers.
The Arts Center offers ongoing contemporary workshops for kids, including summer camps.
View Comments