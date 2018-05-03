Photo: Contributed Photos
Twins Brian and Megan Acapora of Westport play at the April 22 Family Art Day at the Westport Arts Center.
Westport residents Kate and Anna Carver get crafty.
Brian Acapora, of Westport, is having a good time at the Family Art Day event .
WESTPORT — Families got creative at the April 22 Family Art Day at the Westport Arts Center.

With the exhibit “Handmade: Women Reshaping Contemporary Art” in the backdrop, families explored fiber art through activities such as pom-pom key chains, mini emoji pillows, and felt flowers.

The Arts Center offers ongoing contemporary workshops for kids, including summer camps.