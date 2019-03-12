In Pictures / Dems host happy hour outreach event

Nancy Wyman, state Democratic chair, greets David Stevenson, host of the cable show "Progressive Soup" at the Westport Democratic Town Committee's Community Outreach Happy Hour at Tavern on Main on Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Westport, Conn.

WESTPORT — Hoping to get the word out that they’re active in the community, the Democratic Town Committee hosted a Community Outreach Happy Hour on Saturday afternoon at Tavern on Main as a way of reaching out to residents on both sides of the aisle.

“We’re here to reach out to all Democrats, unaffiliated and Republicans,” said Sal Liccione, chair of the policy and outreach committee.

Around 30 people enjoyed a social hour at the restaurant — among them many elected officials and former Lt. Governor Nancy Wyman, who now chairs the Democratic State Central Committee.

“We’re really proud of all that work that Westport is doing,” said Erick Russell, vice chair of the DSCC, “and we’re really happy to be here to support them.”