In Pictures / ‘Curtains’ rise at Staples High
WESTPORT — The long-standing tradition of musical comedy for the Staples High School Players added another chapter Friday night with the opening of “Curtains,” a musical mystery that earmarked the last joint work of John Kander and Fred Ebb.
“It’s a super-fun and hilarious show, so I hope everyone enjoys it,” said Kristin Amato, president of the Staples Players.
The show, which premiered in 2006, involves a murder that takes place during the opening night curtain call of a poorly produced musical.
Around 60 students — actors as well as tech crew — busied themselves with preparations for their own opening night, which promised to enjoy a full house.
“Everyone’s getting ready and I think it will be great,” Amato said.
The show runs through March 23. For information, visit the website www.staplesplayers.com.