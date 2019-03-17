In Pictures / ‘Curtains’ rise at Staples High

Luke Rosenberg, musical director, runs through a number at the Staples High School production of "Curtains" on Friday, March 15, 2019, in Westport, Conn.

WESTPORT — The long-standing tradition of musical comedy for the Staples High School Players added another chapter Friday night with the opening of “Curtains,” a musical mystery that earmarked the last joint work of John Kander and Fred Ebb.

“It’s a super-fun and hilarious show, so I hope everyone enjoys it,” said Kristin Amato, president of the Staples Players.

The show, which premiered in 2006, involves a murder that takes place during the opening night curtain call of a poorly produced musical.

Around 60 students — actors as well as tech crew — busied themselves with preparations for their own opening night, which promised to enjoy a full house.

“Everyone’s getting ready and I think it will be great,” Amato said.

The show runs through March 23. For information, visit the website www.staplesplayers.com.