  • Luke Rosenberg, musical director, runs through a number at the Staples High School production of "Curtains" on Friday, March 15, 2019, in Westport, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media / Westport News Freelance

    Luke Rosenberg, musical director, runs through a number at the Staples High School production of "Curtains" on Friday, March 15, 2019, in Westport, Conn.

    Luke Rosenberg, musical director, runs through a number at the Staples High School production of "Curtains" on Friday, March 15, 2019, in Westport, Conn.

    Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 1 of / 10

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 10

Luke Rosenberg, musical director, runs through a number at the Staples High School production of "Curtains" on Friday, March 15, 2019, in Westport, Conn.

Luke Rosenberg, musical director, runs through a number at the Staples High School production of "Curtains" on Friday, March 15, 2019, in Westport, Conn.

Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

WESTPORT — The long-standing tradition of musical comedy for the Staples High School Players added another chapter Friday night with the opening of “Curtains,” a musical mystery that earmarked the last joint work of John Kander and Fred Ebb.

“It’s a super-fun and hilarious show, so I hope everyone enjoys it,” said Kristin Amato, president of the Staples Players.

The show, which premiered in 2006, involves a murder that takes place during the opening night curtain call of a poorly produced musical.

Around 60 students — actors as well as tech crew — busied themselves with preparations for their own opening night, which promised to enjoy a full house.

“Everyone’s getting ready and I think it will be great,” Amato said.

The show runs through March 23. For information, visit the website www.staplesplayers.com.