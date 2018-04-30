In Pictures / Concours d'Caffeine fights off rain in Westport
Published 12:14 pm, Monday, April 30, 2018
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Fairfield County Concours d'Caffeine, in Westport Conn, on Sunday April 29, 2018. The spring event is an informal gathering of car enthusiasts at the Saugatuck Railroad Station. The event featured mico and mini cars along with area car clubes and domestic and foreign sports cars, classic and collectible cars and manufacturers from area dealerships. The event is a fundraiser for the Westport PBA Scholarship Foundation less
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Gwen Ackley from Greenwich details a 1915 Dodge Brothers Five Passeneger that she and her husband Parker brought to the Fairfield County Concours d"Caffeine, an informal gathering of car enthusiasts at the Saugatuck Railroad Station in Westport Conn, on Sunday April 29, 2018. The event featured mico and mini cars along with area car clubes and domestic and foreign sports cars, classic and collectible cars and manufacturers from area dealerships. The event is a fundraiser for the Westport PBA Scholarship Foundation less
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Judy Stropus from Ridgefield opens the 'suicide' doors of her 1952 Lancia Ardea right hand drive, complete with a rare 5-speed manual gearbox at the Fairfield County Concours d"Caffeine, an informal gathering of car enthusiasts at the Saugatuck Railroad Station in Westport Conn, on Sunday April 29, 2018. The event featured mico and mini cars along with area car clubes and domestic and foreign sports cars, classic and collectible cars and manufacturers from area dealerships. The event is a fundraiser for the Westport PBA Scholarship Foundation less
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Richard Strahota from Darien, pulls in with his 'hot rodded' 1973 Porsche 911T at the Fairfield County Concours d"Caffeine, an informal gathering of car enthusiasts at the Saugatuck Railroad Station in Westport Conn, on Sunday April 29, 2018. The event featured mico and mini cars along with area car clubes and domestic and foreign sports cars, classic and collectible cars and manufacturers from area dealerships. The event is a fundraiser for the Westport PBA Scholarship Foundation less
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
