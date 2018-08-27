In Pictures / Charity polo match held at Fairfield Hunt Club
Rachel Bode, of New York City, poses for a photo with Dave Loda, of Bolton, dressed as British Revolutionary War General Sir William Howe, during halftime of a charity polo match at The Fairfield County Hunt Club in Westport, Conn. on Sunday, August 26, 2018. Proceeds from the event benefit the Bridgeport Hospital Foundation's REACH Program. less
Photo: Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media
Brothers Andreas, left, and Christoph Bub, of Westport, are dressed in matching lederhosen as they take to the polo field to stomp divots during halftime of a charity polo match at The Fairfield County Hunt Club in Westport, Conn. on Sunday, August 26, 2018. Proceeds from the event benefit the Bridgeport Hospital Foundation's REACH Program. less
Photo: Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media
FAIRFIELD, CT - AUGUST 26: Fans watch a the ninth annual Gold's Dragoons Polo Cup at the Fairfield Hunt Club on August 26, 2018 in Westport, Connecticut. The tournament, an end-of-summer tradition for polo fans throughout the area, features a tailgate party, VIP area, a ladies' hat competition and a post-event concert. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) less
Photo: Spencer Platt / Getty Images
FAIRFIELD, CT - AUGUST 26: Polo players prepare for the start of the ninth annual Gold's Dragoons Polo Cup at the Fairfield Hunt Club on August 26, 2018 in Westport, Connecticut. The tournament, an end-of-summer tradition for polo fans throughout the area, features a tailgate party, VIP area, a ladies' hat competition and a post-event concert. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) less
Photo: Spencer Platt / Getty Images
FAIRFIELD, CT - AUGUST 26: A polo player prepares for the start of the ninth annual Gold's Dragoons Polo Cup at the Fairfield Hunt Club on August 26, 2018 in Westport, Connecticut. The tournament, an end-of-summer tradition for polo fans throughout the area, features a tailgate party, VIP area, a ladies' hat competition and a post-event concert. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) less
Photo: Spencer Platt / Getty Images
FAIRFIELD, CT - AUGUST 26: A polo player prepares for the start of the ninth annual Gold's Dragoons Polo Cup at the Fairfield Hunt Club on August 26, 2018 in Westport, Connecticut. The tournament, an end-of-summer tradition for polo fans throughout the area, features a tailgate party, VIP area, a ladies' hat competition and a post-event concert. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) less
Photo: Spencer Platt / Getty Images
FAIRFIELD, CT - AUGUST 26: People gather in the VIP section of the ninth annual Gold's Dragoons Polo Cup at the Fairfield Hunt Club on August 26, 2018 in Westport, Connecticut. The tournament, an end-of-summer tradition for polo fans throughout the area, features a tailgate party, VIP area, a ladies' hat competition and a post-event concert. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) less
Photo: Spencer Platt / Getty Images
FAIRFIELD, CT - AUGUST 26: Fans watch the ninth annual Gold's Dragoons Polo Cup at the Fairfield Hunt Club on August 26, 2018 in Westport, Connecticut. The tournament, an end-of-summer tradition for polo fans throughout the area, features a tailgate party, VIP area, a ladies' hat competition and a post-event concert. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) less
Photo: Spencer Platt / Getty Images
FAIRFIELD, CT - AUGUST 26: Fans watch a the ninth annual Gold's Dragoons Polo Cup at the Fairfield Hunt Club on August 26, 2018 in Westport, Connecticut. The tournament, an end-of-summer tradition for polo fans throughout the area, features a tailgate party, VIP area, a ladies' hat competition and a post-event concert. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) less
Photo: Spencer Platt / Getty Images
FAIRFIELD, CT - AUGUST 26: Children watch the ninth annual Gold's Dragoons Polo Cup at the Fairfield Hunt Club on August 26, 2018 in Westport, Connecticut. The tournament, an end-of-summer tradition for polo fans throughout the area, features a tailgate party, VIP area, a ladies' hat competition and a post-event concert. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) less
Photo: Spencer Platt / Getty Images
FAIRFIELD, CT - AUGUST 26: Fans watch a the ninth annual Gold's Dragoons Polo Cup at the Fairfield Hunt Club on August 26, 2018 in Westport, Connecticut. The tournament, an end-of-summer tradition for polo fans throughout the area, features a tailgate party, VIP area, a ladies' hat competition and a post-event concert. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) less
Photo: Spencer Platt / Getty Images
FAIRFIELD, CT - AUGUST 26: Fans watch the ninth annual Gold's Dragoons Polo Cup at the Fairfield Hunt Club on August 26, 2018 in Westport, Connecticut. The tournament, an end of summer tradition for polo fans throughout the area, features a tailgate party, VIP area, a ladies' hat competition and a post-event concert. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) less
Photo: Spencer Platt / Getty Images
FAIRFIELD, CT - AUGUST 26: Fans watch a the ninth annual Gold's Dragoons Polo Cup at the Fairfield Hunt Club on August 26, 2018 in Westport, Connecticut. The tournament, an end of summer tradition for polo fans throughout the area, features a tailgate party, VIP area, a ladies' hat competition and a post-event concert. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) less
Photo: Spencer Platt / Getty Images
FAIRFIELD, CT - AUGUST 26: A polo player prepares for the start of the ninth annual Gold's Dragoons Polo Cup at the Fairfield Hunt Club on August 26, 2018 in Westport, Connecticut. The tournament, an end of summer tradition for polo fans throughout the area, features a tailgate party, VIP area, a ladies' hat competition and a post-event concert. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) less
Photo: Spencer Platt / Getty Images
FAIRFIELD, CT - AUGUST 26: Polo players prepare for the start of the ninth annual Gold's Dragoons Polo Cup at the Fairfield Hunt Club on August 26, 2018 in Westport, Connecticut. The tournament, an end of summer tradition for polo fans throughout the area, features a tailgate party, VIP area, a ladies' hat competition and a post-event concert. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) less
Photo: Spencer Platt / Getty Images
Photo: Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media
Rachel Bode, of New York City, poses for a photo with Dave Loda, of Bolton, dressed as British Revolutionary War General Sir William Howe, during halftime of a charity polo match at The Fairfield County Hunt Club in Westport, Conn. on Sunday, August 26, 2018. Proceeds from the event benefit the Bridgeport Hospital Foundation's REACH Program. less
