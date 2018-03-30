Photo: Cynthia Grabau / Contributed Photo
Marchers gathered at the Westport Library before the March 24, 2018 candlelight vigil aimed at demanding common-sense gun control to end gun violence in schools.
Westporters march across the Ruth Steinkraus-Cohen Bridge March 24, 2018 during a candlelight vigil aimed at demanding common-sense gun control to end gun violence in schools.
Westporters march across the Ruth Steinkraus-Cohen Bridge March 24, 2018 during a candlelight vigil aimed at demanding common-sense gun control to end gun violence in schools.
Above and left, Westport residents march across the Ruth Steinkraus-Cohen Bridge on Saturday during a candlelight vigil aimed at demanding common-sense gun control to end gun violence in schools.
Westporters march March 24, 2018 during a candlelight vigil aimed at demanding common-sense gun control to end gun violence in schools.
A marcher carries a Disarm Hate sign during the March 24, 2018 a candlelight vigil in Westport, Conn. aimed at demanding common-sense gun control to end gun violence in schools.
WESTPORT — Armed with candles, signs and banners, Westport residents marched to demand common-sense gun control to end gun violence in schools.
Saturday evening’s candlelight vigil, which started near the Westport Library and proceeded across the Ruth Steinkraus-Cohen Bridge and down Main Street, was organized in conjunction with the nationwide March for Our Lives events that took place earlier that day in cities across the country.