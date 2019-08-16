-
Community Cleaners at 333 Main St. has closed its retail store after more than 30 years in business. According to their site, communitydrycleaners.net, the business has now transformed into a mobile-only service offering home pickup and delivery. Taken Aug. 16, 2019 in Westport, CT. less
Photo: Lynandro Simmons /Hearst Connecticut Media
WESTPORT — While some storied businesses have recently closed their doors, several new stores are coming to town.