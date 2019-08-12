In Pictures: 8th annual Beechwood Open

The Delphi Dance ensemble perform tribal fusion dance at the 8th Annual Beechwood Open on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in Westport, Conn.

Beechwood Salon

WESTPORT — The eighth annual Beechwood Open — an “arts immersion salon” — brought a bevvy of artists and patrons together Sunday afternoon to experience this event’s theme of an “Open Mind.”

The brainchild of couple Jeanine Esposito, who serves as its executive director, and creative director Frederic Chiu, the nonprofit Beechwood Arts and Innovation center, off Weston Road, is geared toward mixing art, technology and community.

This program featured performances in various mediums, including piano by Chiu, free spontaneous haikus by Westport’s new Poet Laureate Diane Lowman, dance by the Delphi Dance Ensemble, short films, readings and more.