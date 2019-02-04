In Pictures / 20th annual crossword contest

WESTPORT — It was 20 across — the years when The Westport Library hosted its 20th annual Crossword Puzzle Contest at Saugatuck Congregational Church on Saturday afternoon.

Nearly 100 people came for fun competition, community and, of course, the chance to visit with the veritable guru of the word puzzle — Will Shortz, crossword puzzle editor for The New York Times.

“There are lots of crossword puzzle contests around the country that I contribute New York Times crossword puzzles ... but this is the only one that I attend in person,” he said, excepting his own Stamford-based contest.

“I’m really impressed with The Westport Library and I’m big on tradition,” Shortz said, explaining his dedicated attendance. “I’ve been doing this one from the beginning.”

Ken Stern, of Brooklyn, N.Y., was named this year’s crossword puzzle champion, with Jesse Lansner of Rochester, N.Y., and Glen Ryan of Norwich as runners up.