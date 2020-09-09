In Photos: MoCA Westport keeps museum’s Jazz at Lincoln Center series alive during COVID

Alexa Tarantion performs in front of Joe Martin on bass at the MoCA Westport's Jazz at Lincoln Center event on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Westport, Conn.

WESTPORT — Visitors got to see and hear a topnotch live jazz show Friday night at the MoCA Westport on Newtown Turnpike.

The Alexa Tarantino Quartet, a New York City-based ensemble led by saxophonist, composer and teacher Alexa Tarantino, who grew up in Connecticut, performed as part of the museum’s Jazz at Lincoln Center series.

“Westporters love music,” said Ruth Mannes, executive director. “They want to be together and they want to experience live music.”

The idea for the outdoor concerts, of which this was the second, came about when Mannes — who began in her role as executive director just prior to the start of the pandemic — was standing outside with Alexander Platt, concert series curator, discussing what could be done to keep the music going at the Museum of Contemporary Art.

“Fate has brought us all together with COVID-19,” Platt said, noting that though the pandemic is far from a good thing, it’s simultaneously brought out the best in people and driven them to be more creative.

Platt, who grew up in Westport, said this was an exciting time in the town, which is seeing a rejuvenation of the arts reminiscent of its history.

“I think this is really the beginning of something special,” he said.

The Fred Hersch Trio will be performing at MoCA on Sept. 26, and legend Wynton Marsalis will play Oct. 2.