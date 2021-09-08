In Other Words: The Matinee Girls

We were “The Matinee Girls” — young and ready for whatever play or musical we could get our hands on. Or, more to the point, whatever shows our parents allowed us to attend. They were the ticket buyers, and we were the quirky quartet, who, at age 14, were addicted to Saturday afternoon Broadway matinees.
As adolescence would have it, we were legends in our own minds, on our way to stardom. And what better way to indulge our fancies than to shed our jeans and dress up in our little black dresses for a day on the town? The “town” of course, being New York City, and more specifically, the Great White Way.