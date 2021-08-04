In Other Words: Friendships are the emotional glue during the pandemic

Zoom has made us all geographically desirable. All we need to do is tune in, and family and friends are delivered to us without the burden of travel. What was missing, though, were the hugs. But hey, you can’t have it all — not during a pandemic — and so we adjusted to a “new abnormal norm,” and for a while, it wasn’t too bad. But now, fully loaded with two shots in our arms, the trajectory changed. We are now slowly being released from the confines of solitude, and let me just say, “EEEEK!”
As we loosen our grip, and with some trepidation, we are crossing over to the lighter side as we prepare for re-entry into the world. With that comes reflection. My thoughts turn to friendship and the special people who have helped in getting me through this apocalyptic year. As the vaccines liberated us, I find my special friends are the emotional glue that kept me going. And so, once again, Seena comes to mind.