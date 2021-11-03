In Other Words: Death by flossing - don't ask!

There are those moments in life for which we are unprepared. For me, it was the night I swallowed the dental floss. Not swallowed exactly, more like holding on for dear life, which is what probably saved me from a sorrowful fate I now recall with extreme horror.
For those who have been told by their dentists that flossing will not only save teeth, but our lives, I am here to tell you they lied. Flossing is a death-defying experience — one which should never be attempted unless certain prerequisites are followed, namely, never talking with a mouthful of floss, or doing what I did as explained below. I learned my lesson the hard way.