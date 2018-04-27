In Brief: Library to host author Jon Meacham...

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 In Brief: Library to host author Jon Meacham... 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Library to host author Jon Meacham

WESTPORT — The Westport Library has announced the return of Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jon Meacham to Westport to discuss his latest book, “The Soul of America: The Battle for Our Better Angels,” on May 18 from 7 to 8 p.m. at Westport Town Hall.

In his latest work, Meacham, New York Times best-selling author and 2013 Westport Library BOOKED for the Evening honoree, looks back on critical times in American history when hope overcame division and fear to help us better understand the current political and cultural climate in the United States.

Meacham is the author of the New York Times best-sellers “Thomas Jefferson: The Art of Power,” “American Lion: Andrew Jackson in the White House,” “Franklin and Winston: An Intimate Portrait of an Epic Friendship” and “Destiny and Power: The American Odyssey of George Herbert Walker Bush.” He is a distinguished visiting professor at Vanderbilt University, a contributing writer for The New York Times Book Review, and a fellow of the Society of American Historians.

Preferred seating tickets are available with the purchase of a book. The early-bird price is $26 for up to two seats. A limited number of general admission seats will be available.

Books will be for sale at the event for $30. Register online.

Steve Jobs,

other items

to be auctioned

WESTPORT — A Betamax cassette with Apple Computer’s first (and now-famous) TV commercial that aired during Super Bowl XVIII in 1984; a large photo of Albert Einstein signed, dated and inscribed by the legendary physicist; and an archive of material pertaining to author, musician and creative powerhouse Shel Silverstein will all come up for bid on May 8.

They are just a few of the 255 lots of rare and highly collectible autographed documents, photos, manuscripts, books and relics being offered by Westport-based University Archive, in an online-only auction that will open for live bidding starting at 10:30 a.m.

To register and bid, go to UniversityArchives.com or Invaluable.com.