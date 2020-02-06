Improvements ahead for I-77 south of downtown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — More construction is ahead for a stretch of Interstate 77 near downtown Charlotte.

The N.C. Department of Transportation said in a news release that it has awarded a $10.4 million contract to improve approximately 1.3 miles (2 kilometers) of I-77 south of downtown Charlotte between the Morehead Street and Brookshire Freeway exits.

The contract calls for milling and paving, concrete pavement repairs, and installing pavement markings and markers that can resist snowplows. ​​​

The project also includes improvements to the northbound and southbound bridges over Morehead Street, Irwin Creek/Stewart Creek Greenway and Fourth/Trade Streets.

Workers are to clean and paint the bridges, replace bridge joints, perform repair​​s to the concrete deck and add a new deck overlay to provide a smoother ride.

Work could start as early as March 2. It's scheduled for completion in August 2021. ​​Work has already been done on I-77 north of Charlotte into the city to create toll lanes.