Images from 1969 Woodstock concert now online

BETHEL, N.Y. (AP) — A collection of photos and movies from the 1969 Woodstock concert have been posted online.

The Museum at Bethel Woods posted the archival images for the first time, two weeks before the famous concert's 49th anniversary.

The archive features photos and video from almost 30 contributors who were at the scene of the three-day concert that kicked off on Aug. 15, 1969 in Bethel, New York.

The images are posted at https://photoarchive.museumatbethelwoods.org.

The Museum at Bethel Woods sits at the site of the concert.