Illinois teens registering as organ donors under new law

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois state officials say more than 11,500 16- and 17-year-olds have become organ donors since a state law took effect in January allowing them to register.

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White on Monday unveiled a new advertising campaign highlighting the law. His office says more than 6.4 million people are registered to become organ and tissue donors in Illinois. About 4,700 people are on the waiting list and about 300 people die annually waiting for organ transplants.

The digital, television and radio ad campaign will run in English and Spanish statewide throughout April, which is National Donate Life Month. It also will be played on more than 400 movie screens in Illinois.