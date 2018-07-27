Illinois Racing Board to create video horse racing rules

CHICAGO (AP) — The Illinois Racing Board is moving ahead with plans to introduce a form of video gambling on past horse races despite legal questions.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the board agreed Thursday to develop a set of rules that will govern "historical horse racing" at racetracks. The board began looking into video racing last month at the request of some racetrack operators.

The latest proposed expansion of gambling has raised questions as to whether it could be introduced without approval from state lawmakers.

Board member Tom McCauley says the state's racing industry "is in a desperate economic condition."

Opponents of the measure have said it would be the equivalent of slot-machine gambling at tracks.

Advocates have argued that the process would be the same as regular horse racing games.

