Illinois EPA launches online community water system reports

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois residents are now able to review the number of lead service lines in their community's water system.

Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Director John Kim announced Tuesday that the agency has launched an online tool that allows residents to download reports on their local water system .

The report details the types of materials that make up water distribution grids.

All data reported for 2017 are now online. Community water systems have until April 15 to submit calendar 2018 data.

The EPA estimates that Illinois has 3.7 million water lines. Of those, about 415,000 are made of lead. About 319,000 are made of copper and potentially contain lead solder.

More than 1.5 million are made of unknown material.

___

Online

Service Line Material Inventory Reports: https://bit.ly/2Va3v8A