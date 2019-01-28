Idaho wolf control board seeks approval to keep operating

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Lawmakers have advanced legislation to keep operating an Idaho board that manages money to pay a federal and state agency to kill wolves that attack livestock and big game.

The Senate Resources and Environment Committee on Monday voted to introduce legislation to repeal a section of Idaho law that would end the Idaho Wolf Depredation Control Board.

Gov. Brad Little as part of the budget process has already asked the Legislature to approve $200,000 to keep the board operating.

The board contracts with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Wildlife Services and Idaho Department of Fish and Game to kill wolves that attack cattle, sheep, deer and elk.

Besides money from the state's general fund, the board also gets money from the livestock and sheep industry and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.