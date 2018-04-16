Idaho teen who died in Moab dirt bike accident identified

MOAB, Utah (AP) — Utah authorities have identified a 15-year-old boy who died in a dirt bike accident in Kane Creek in Moab.

The Deseret News reports San Juan County Sheriff Rick Eldridge identified the teen as Truette Rhoda of Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Eldridge says Rhoda had been visiting eastern Utah with his father.

Eldridge says the Friday accident occurred when the teen, who was going between 40 to 50 mph (64 kph to 80 kph), failed to make a curve, sending him off the road and sliding about 80 to 100 feet (24 to 30 meters) through rocks.

According to Grand County Emergency Medical Service, Rhoda was taken to a hospital, but died from his injuries.

