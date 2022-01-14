Idaho snowpack has water experts cautiously optimistic

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho's snowpack levels are in good shape and water experts are cautiously optimistic about water levels in the coming months.

Daniel Tappa, a hydrologist with the Natural Resource Conservation Service, said Thursday that by Jan. 1 most of the state had higher-than-normal snowpack levels. The snowpack replenishes water supplies in reservoirs, waterways and aquifers as it melts, so higher snowpack levels can mean more water available in spring and summer to support agriculture, communities and ecosystems.