BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho's most popular state parks started doubling camping fees for out-of-state residents on Thursday as required by a new state law.

Still, it will take at least a year to see if the move — intended to help more Idaho residents get spots in the parks — will have the desired effect. That's because the state's five most-popular parks were fully booked for the summer as soon as reservations opened up back in December.